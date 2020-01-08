You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bharat Bandh 2020 LIVE Updates: Violence reported in West Bengal's Malda; cops fire tear gas shells after protesters set ablaze police vehicles

India FP Staff Jan 08, 2020 15:08:31 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Bharat Bandh 2020 LIVE Updates: Violence reported in West Bengal's Malda; cops fire tear gas shells after protesters set ablaze police vehicles

  • 15:08 (IST)

    175 local trains cancelled in West Bengal's Sealdah, Howrah divisions

     
    At least 175 local trains were cancelled in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railway (ER) owing to the blockades put up by supporters of the strike.
     
    In the Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway, there were blockades at some places for durations from 10 minutes to half an hour, but no train was cancelled, its spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh told PTI.
     
    Sealdah division of Eastern Railway was the most affected with cancellation of 128 local trains since morning, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said. In its Howrah division, 47 more EMU locals were cancelled and 10 mail and express trains were detained enroute, he said. Train services in all the divisions were normalised by 1 pm after the blockades were lifted, Chakraborty said.
     
    At some places like Ashoknagar and Habra in Sealdah North section, banana leaves were thrown onto overhead electrical wires, while railway sleepers were placed on the tracks at Deula and Magrahat stations in Sealdah south section, to stop train movement.

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Banking services impacted, transport unaffected in Madhya Pradesh

     
    Banking services in Madhya Pradesh were affected amid the nationwide strike, but transport and other services remained unaffected with markets and petrol pumps remaining open across the state.
     
    Several bank employees under the banner of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association among others took out a rally at MP Nagar. However, operations of the State Bank of India remained unaffected, as its employees refrained from taking part in the protest, an SBI official said.

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Clash erupts in West Bengal's Burdwan; crude bombs found in North 24 Parganas district

    A clash erupted allegedly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers in Burdwan during the Bharat Bandh called by ten trade Unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Government'.

    Meanwhile, four crude bombs were recovered by the police from a railway track near Hridaypur station in North 24 Parganas.

  • 14:56 (IST)

    Kerala comes to a halt as trade, transport unions observe strike

     
    The day-long strike called by central trade unions was near total in Left-ruled Kerala, with vehicles, including state-owned KSRTC and private buses keeping off the roads. Very few private vehicles and autorickshaws were seen plying on roads. As Sabarimala pilgrims have been exempted from the strike, KSRTC buses are taking Ayyappa devotees to Pamba.
     
    With trade unions of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF participating in the strike, most of the staff did not turn up at the Secretariat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers also did not attend office.
     
    Shops and business establishments were also shut across the state despite the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, an organisation of traders, stating that they would remain open. The Mahatma Gandhi, Kerala and Kannur universities have postponed various examinations scheduled for Wednesday.
     
    PTI
     

  • 14:47 (IST)

    In Pictures: Protest march underway in Delhi

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Protests turn violent in West Bengal's Malda

    The nationwide strike called by the trade unions against the Centre's labour and economic policies have turned violent in West Bengal's Malda district CNN News18 reported.  

    Police vehicles have been set on fire. In retaliation, the state police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse protestors. The National Highway 34 has been shut. 

Bharat Bandh 2020 LATEST Updates: The nationwide strike called by the trade unions against the Centre's labour and economic policies have turned violent in West Bengal's Malda district CNN News18 reported.

Police vehicles have been set on fire. In retaliation, the state police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse protestors. The National Highway 34 has been shut.

In the nationwide strike called by ten trade unions against the Centre's wrong labour and economic policies, about 25 crore workers are expected to join the strike on Wednesday.

Services at public sector banks across the country are expected to be affected in the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday. However, private sector banks may not be affected during the strike. Apart from banking services, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit on Wednesday.

ATM services across the country are expected to be affected in Wednesday's general strike.

However, the strike may not affect the net banking facility as the NEFT services are available round the clock now.

Most of the banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Bharat Bandh and its impact on banking services, reported PTI.

Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to the strike.

However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.

Nearly 25 crore people are likely to take part in the all-India strike on Wednesday to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Country's leading lender State Bank of India (SBI) said the strike is set to have minimal impact on its operations adding very few SBI employees will be a part of the six bank unions participating in the strike.

However, Bank of Baroda expressed concerns that the strike could hit its operations.

Last week, state-owned Syndicate Bank said it was taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of its branches on Wednesday.

In a BSE filing, the lender said it received notice from the AIBEA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC on the proposed one-day strike.

Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this nationwide strike call.

In West Bengal, trade unions affiliated to Left and other parties called for a bandh against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

However, the state government said it will not support any bandh.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the trade unions exempted the state's tourism sector from Wednesday's general strike.

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society hailed as "exemplary" the decision by political parties and trade unions to exempt the state's tourism sector from Wednesdays general strike.

"Any employee going on strike in any form, including protest, would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," said an office memorandum issued by the government.

"Suitable contingency plan may also be worked out to carry out the various functions of the ministry/department," it added.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last year to go on a nationwide strike on 8 January 2020.

"The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions," the 10 CTUs said in a joint statement.

"We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on 8 January 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the government," it said.

With PTI inputs

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 15:08:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores