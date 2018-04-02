Bharat Bandh updates: Protesters vandalise Meerut collectorate, torch vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Bharat Bandh was called by several Dalit groups on Monday. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act.

Several Dalit groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday against the Supreme Court order to dilute the stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act.

The Supreme Court on 20 March had taken note of the 'rampant misuse' of the stringent Act against government servants and had held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority.

A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded, it had said, PTI reported.

The bandh has reportedly been extended support by various groups like the Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, the Peasants and Workers Party and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, among others. The Rashtriya Seva Dal, the Jati Aant Sangharsh Samiti and National Dalit Movement for Justice, among others, are said to have also joined the protest.

"Exams will carry on as per schedule in Union Territory of Chandigarh and rest of the country," it said. The next date of the examinations in Punjab will be announced soon by the board, it added.

"Taking congnisance of the letter of the director general (school education), the CBSE decided to postpone all class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for 2 April, 2018 in the state of Punjab," CBSE said in a statement issued late in the night on Sunday.

In the view of the Bharat Bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class XII and Class X examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab.

The Punjab state government has asked the army to remain on standby mode to face any eventuality due to the bandh.

The Punjab School Education Board has postponed practical examination scheduled on Monday in wake of the bandh. The final practical examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted on 11 April instead of 2 April.

Speaking to ANI , Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singh said, "Of course, a review petition (SC/ST Protection Act) should be filed and its the right of the g government. It is a legal procedure. The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before the Supreme Court and lost. An inquiry is needed," he said.

The Punjab government has appointed gazetted officers drawing the grade pay of Rs 5,000 and above as Executive Magistrates for the maintenance of law and order up to 3 April for the district in which they are posted.

Punjab government has authorised district magistrates to declare any place to be a special jail under Punjab Jail Manual in wake of protest demonstrations.

Life has been crippled in Mansa town owing to the bandh call given by Dalit organisations on Monday. Shops remained shut with minimum vehicular movement on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Adhikar Surakhya Manch, the Adivasi Mulabasi Bancaho Manch and the JMM have extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

Besides, shops and markets were shut in Malkangiri in the wake of the bandh call. The Adivasi Dalit Sena staged a rail roko at Khetrajpur station in Sambalpur following which Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada trains were halted at the station.

Vehicular traffic including bus services were affected in tribal-dominated districts of Odisha, according to News18 . Buses remained off roads in Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Malkangiri and Bolangir.

Mortal remains of the Indians killed in Iraq are set to reach Punjab on Monday amid the ongoing bandh. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged protesters not to obstruct movement of vehicles carrying remains.

Violent protests are being reported from west Uttar Pradesh districts of Agra, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bagpat on the issue of the amendment in SC/ST Act, reported News18 . Bikes were torched in Agra and some buses vandalised in Sahranpur.

​Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended its support to Dalit organizations in Punjab. It has said that the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not acceptable.

Asserting that the Centre was committed to Dalit empowerment, Prasad said: "We were not part of the initial Supreme Court judgment. We have come up with a strong, comprehensive review petition and filed it in the apex court. We, the government, do not agree with the judgment of the Supreme Court. We are committed to the Dalits. We want Dalits to progress and we are at their service."

Prasad said that the Narendra Modi-led government did not agree with the reasoning given by the Supreme Court. "Discrimination of Dalits is becoming an issue for pure political purposes," he said.

The Centre on Monday filed a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act. "We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government," Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

Protesters from Dalit organisations blocked the strategic Pathankot-Amritsar highway near Sarna village in Pathankot. People were seen waving flags and burning effigies while vehicluar traffic came to a standstill.

He said that the Centre and state are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SCs and STs. If at all there are any issues, one can bring them in front of the government, he added.

"Law and order should not get disturbed with these protests. Our government is serious about Dalits' progress and their development. I appeal to them to take care of the law and order," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, reported CNN-News18 .

Massive protests by Dalit organisations have erupted in Bathinda in Punjab. There is heavy police deployment to keep situation under control.

Speaking to News18 on the issue, DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police, OP Singh said that police forces are on high alert and no one will be allowed to take the law in their hand. “There is no restriction on peaceful protests but police will tackle those who would indulge in violence. Additional forces have been deployed to control the situation if needed. All senior police officers will be on field to handle the situation,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has issued orders to District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts, to take strict action against those involved in violence and arson.

Curfew was imposed in parts of Gawlior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after violence intensified in the city. The police also imposed Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than four people in the area) imposed in Sagar, reported ANI .

Union home minister Rajnath Singh urged protesters to maintain peace in the bandh going on across the country. "We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite," he said.

BJP MP Savitri Phule has launched a tirade against her own party and told CNN-News18 , "Case of atrocities on Dalits have increased across India and in Uttar Pradesh. Why was justice not being done in cases of atrocities against Dalits? BJP leaders are giving statements about diluting reservation. These rights of Dalits were given by the Constitution. Dalit rights are being ignored and I will go to any extent to defend it. I don't care if I will remain a MP or not."

mob of about 2,000 people disrupted trains at the Hapur station as well, disrupting the movement of many goods trains, they added. Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force personnel have been working to get people off the tracks. In some areas, operations have been restored, the officials said. -PTI

Services were disrupted when a mob arrived at the Ghaziabad yard around 10 am on Monday, Northern Railway officials said. Many trains, such as Saptakranti Express, Utkal Express and the Bhubaneswar and Ranchi Rajdhani as well as the Kanpur Shatabdi, were stopped ahead of Ghaziabad in Meerut and Modinagar, officials said.

Protesters squatted on tracks in several places outside Delhi, stopping trains, including the Dehradun Express and the Ranchi Rajdhani, to enforce an all India shutdown against the dilution of the SC/ST Act, officials said.

Traffic snarls could be seen at Connaught Place in New Delhi as Dalit protesters reach the commercial hub of the city. Vehicles had to be diverted to other roads in light of the ongoing Bharat bandh.

As the violence intensified in Meerut, protestors vandalised the town collectorate and court premises while burning several vehicles. Intermittent firing could also be heard from the collectorate.

Protesters gather at Danilimda and Ambavadi areas of Ahmedabad, where heavy police presence has been seen. Protests are being reported from all over Gujarat including Bhuj, Surendranagar, Surat and Shamlaji. People have been cautioned against being out on the city roads. Traffic comes to a standstill on many areas of the city.

Violence continued to escalate in Madhya Pradesh where two people have now been killed and 15 injured, reported CNN-News18. Internet services have been suspended in Gwalior.

In January this year, a Dalit youth was brutally beaten with sticks and kicked around by a group of three men after being forced to chant Jai Mata Di. The incident had elicited sharp reactions from the community.

The Dalit protests, which have flared up across the nation, spilled over on the roads of Muzaffarnagar as well. The protesters torched several vehicles as a mark of protests as reports of arson and vandalism were reported from across the city. A police station was also torched in the city.

According to CNN-News18, Uttar Pradesh chief minister has called up the state's DGP and senior police officers to take stock of the Dalit protests that have particularly spiralled in the western parts of the state. There were several reports of arson, vandalism, and attacks as protesters turned violent in Meerut, Azamgarh, Hapur, and other cities.

Yogi Adityanath pulls up UP DGP, senior cops on law and order situation as violence spirals in Western UP

As violent protests rocked the northern parts of India, lakhs of protesters blocked the entire outer circle of Delhi's connought place, the posh market place at the heart of the national capital, reported CNN-News18.

Protesters have also resorted to violence in Bhind district even as the protests gradually spread on to other districts in Madhya Pradesh. Dalit farm labourers have also joined the protest.

Dalit organisations and activists have taken out a rally on the streets of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, a curfew ihas been imposed in Gwalior as two deaths reported. A third person has reportedly died but there was no official confirmation.

Also in Meerut, over 500 Dalit youths targeted the media and broke their cameras as they were trying to photograph the protests. Students locked the main gate of the Chowdhary Charan Singh University campus and damaged furniture as well as electrical fittings at the campus.

One of the protesters was killed in Meerut city of Western Uttar Pradesh, city's SSP Manzil Saini confirmed on Monday. Some people reportedly fired at a police team in Meerut while a passenger bus was set on fire. Pro-reservation groups indulged in vandalism at the Muzaffarnagar railway station, stoning the Kocchi Express.

Meanwhile , several police stations and police jeebs were alos gutted in the city. Nineteen people are reportedly injured while one person has died.

As protestors targetted lawyers cars in and around the district court in Meerut, aggrieved lawyers hit backs. The lawyers pelted stones on demonstrators but the police intervened and arrested all the protestors at the district court premises.

According to an update by CNN-News18, Pappu yadav's party workers have pledged support to the Dalits protesting on streets. The party workers blocked the Dat Bangla chauraha in Patna.

The Government of India has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on its order on the atrocities on SC/ST act. The Centre has told the court that granting an anticipatory bail to a accused in such a case could terrorise the victims.

In a second incident of attacks on a petrol pump, another fuel station opposite Chaudhary Charan Singh University was also attacked but the protesters were stopped from putting it on fire.

Vandalism in Western Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut continued unabeted as after ransacking lawyers chambers and vehicles in district court premises, protesters tried to set alight a petrol pump in civil lines area. They smashed glasses, window panes and furniture at the fuel station as some of them tried to light the petrol pump. However, the attack was prevented.

The announcement comes as people of the Dalit community took out protest marches across India to agitate against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests are part of a 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit organisations against the order of the apex court.

The Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing of a PIL against the SC/ST ruling. CJI Dipak Misra refused to list the matter on Monday or the day after, saying there is no urgency on the matter and "that it will be taken up in due course."

SC declines urgent hearing of PIL by Dalit group against SC/ST ruling, Dipak Misra says there is 'no urgency on matter'

Daily bus service between Lahore and Delhi was disrupted due to ongoing Dalit protests in Punjab. The bus was stopped at Sarhind by police as a preventive measure and was later allowed to move ahead.

One person was killed in police firing at Kherthal in Alwar district, CNN-News18 reported . Police was trying to stop the mob from stone pelting. The person killed was reportedly the son of a village sarpanch from western Rajasthan.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested BSP leader Yogesh Verma and several of the party's workers in western UP's Meerut. Verma was former MLA from Hastinapur. The BSP leaders were taken into custody on the order of DM Anil Dhingra and SSP Manzil Saini. Saini told reporters: "He is the main conspirator of this violence that is why we have detained him."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati extended her party's strong support to the Dalit protests across North India. She blamed the BJP government's casteist mindset for the simmering anger in the community. She also claimed that the government has delayed filing the review petition in Supreme Court. She claimed that the government could have prevented today's protests, if the review petition was filed on time.

"Strict action should be taken against those who spread violence during the protests," she said.

"I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests," Mayawati said.

Mayawati alleged that the protests could have been prevented had the Centre filed the review petition in Supreme Court against its order on SC/SCT atrocities act. She claimed that the cases of atrocities against Dalits have gone up since the BJP government came to power. She said that the government was protecting such perpatrators and was not only diluting the laws ensuring rights of SC/ST but was determined to throttle the reservation scheme.

Centre's review petition case of too little, too late; protests could have been avoided: Mayawati

"More than 200 people have been detained and we are getting cases registered against them. All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under NSA," Saini told reporters. The Meerut Police has also detained BSP leader Yogesh Verma on charges of inciting violence.

Kejriwal tweeted , "Under the situation resulting due to Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, AAP is with the movement of SC/ST community. Central government should deploy top lawyers for the petition in the Supreme Court and the need and fundamental intent of the Act should be preserved."

States asked to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property: Home ministry on Dalit agitation

"I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests. Strong action should be taken against those who indulge in violence," Mayawati said.

Government is committed to ensuring welfare of SCs, STs, and guaranteeing them full protection of law: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said as he said that the government has already filed a review petition in Supreme Court against its order on SC/ST (PoA) Act.

Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: As the violence intensified in Meerut, protestors vandalised the town collectorate and court premises while burning several vehicles. Intermittent firing could also be heard from the collectorate. Traffic snarls could also be seen at Connaught Place in New Delhi as Dalit protesters reach the commercial hub of the city. Vehicles had to be diverted to other roads in light of the ongoing Bharat bandh.

One person was killed in the violence in Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Security officials imposed curfew in the area following the incident. Curfew was imposed in parts of Gawlior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after violence intensified in the city. The police also imposed Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than four people in the area) imposed in Sagar.

The Centre on Monday filed a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act. "We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government," Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

Protests by Dalit organisations took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh districts of Agra, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bagpat over the issue of the amendment in SC/ST Act. Bikes were torched in Agra and some buses vandalised in Sahranpur.

Mortal remains of the Indians killed in Iraq are set to reach Punjab on Monday amid the ongoing bandh. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged protesters not to obstruct movement of vehicles carrying remains.

Daily life was disrupted across Punjab, Bihar and Odisha as protesters poured out onto the streets to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. To maintain law and order, 12,000 additional security forces personnel including state police, Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force were deployed in different parts of Punjab.

Protesters in Bihar, Odisha and Agra took to the streets and blocked train movements across Jahanabad, Arrah and Sambhalpur. Women also took part in large numbers in Agra. To maintain law and order in Punjab, the state government appointed gazetted officers drawing the grade pay of Rs 5,000 and above as Executive Magistrates till 3 April for the district in which they are posted.

Following the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations, officials suspended internet services including dongle in Punjab. The state government also asked the army to remain on standby mode to face any untoward situation arising out of the bandh.

In view of a bandh called by a number of Dalit organisations on Monday to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, the Punjab government has ordered a security clampdown as a precautionary measure, while the Army and paramilitary forces have been asked to be on standby. Schools will remain shut and buses off the road. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said mobile Internet services in the state will remain suspended from 5 pm on Sunday till 11 pm on Monday in a bid to check rumormongering on social media.

All public and private transport will stay off the road during the bandh to prevent any untoward incident, the spokesperson said. The orders were issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements with top police and administration officials. It was followed by a video conference involving the Chief Secretary, deputy commissioners and other senior officials of all districts, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Security forces conducted flag marches at some places in the state today as a precautionary measure. Elaborating on the precautionary measures taken by the government, the spokesperson said four battalions each of the Rapid Action Force and the Border Security Force, and 12,000 additional police personnel will remain on duty tomorrow to maintain law and order.

Buses run by the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways, PunBus, and private operators would remain off the road during the bandh, the spokesperson said. Banks will also remain closed, he said.

According to an order by the DPI (Colleges), all "government colleges, government-aided colleges, private colleges, government and private universities", will remain closed tomorrow in view of the proposed bandh. Likewise, all government, non-government/private, aided and recognized schools would also remain shut tomorrow.

The final practical examinations of classes 10 and 12 of the Punjab School Education Board will be conducted on April 11 instead of April 2, according to the directions of the Education Department. Asking security forces to deal with an iron hand any attempt to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab, the chief minister appealed to the organisations, which have called the bandh to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, not to take the law into their own hands, obstruct transport movement or harass commuters.

The armed forces and the paramilitary will be on standby to render any assistance as needed, the spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister had directed the police to crackdown on anyone found trying to disrupt peace and harmony.

"Punjab being a key route for transportation of essential provisions to the armed forces at the borders, any disruption on the highways could seriously hamper the supply of the necessary supplies," he said. The chief minister also appealed to the protestors to ensure that the mortal remains of the Iraq victims, which are expected to arrive in Amritsar tomorrow, are allowed to be transported to their native villages without any impediment.

He also directed the Punjab Police to provide security for the same along the route -- from the airport to the respective native villages of the victims.

Noting that the central government had already announced its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of the SC/SC Act, the chief minister said the SC/ST communities should defer their protest till a final decision on the petition.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs, Justice and Jails has through a notification authorized all district magistrates to "declare any place to be a special jail under the Punjab Jail Manual in view of the bandh call".

The government has also appointed special executive magistrates for the maintenance of law and order, up to April 3, in their respective districts under Section 21 of the CrPC. The apex court had on March 20 diluted the provisions of the Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.