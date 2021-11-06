Bhai Dooj 2021: Here are some messages and wishes to share with your siblings

This day has its mythological roots in the event when Yamraj went to visit his sister Yamuna, after a very long time

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. The festival will be observed on 6 November this year and is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, in the lunar month of Kartik.

On this day, sisters pray for the long life and well-being of their brothers. This day has its mythological roots in the event when Yamraj went to visit his sister Yamuna, after a very long time.

Here are a few messages, and wishes to share on the special day

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!

You have the most special place in my life. Although far away from each other, but the bond and love will never wane. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

You are my world, my brother. This is a day to thank you for always being there for me. May our beautiful relationship strengthen with each passing day. Happy Bhai Dooj!

My dear brother! Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful, and happy. I always remember you and pray for you. May you live long and happy always. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Your love for me reminds me of the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra. You always pray for my happy, long, and wonderful life. Happy Bhai Dooj to you!

Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me the right way…Love you dear brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

I feel so proud to have a hero in a brother. You give meaning to my life. I want to thank you for each and everything that you do for me. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection between us is immeasurable…I love you brother till the end of time!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Your presence has always made me feel like God is watching over me from heaven. Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!