Bhai Dooj 2021: Here are some ideas to impress your sibling with your culinary skills

Bhai Dooj forms a part of the five-day long Diwali celebrations. It is a special festival, which celebrates the beautiful relationship shared by brothers and sisters. This festival falls a day after Govardhan Puja, and two days after Diwali. The festival will be celebrated on 6 November, this year.

What is Bhai Dooj?

It is a festival dedicated to the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters apply tika on their brothers’ forehead and pray for their wellbeing, happiness, and prosperity. They also exchange gifts and complete the day by eating delicious food.

For those who are eagerly waiting to celebrate this festival with some delicious food, here are some suggestions for special dishes to prepare to impress your family and friends.

Stuffed Malai Kofta: These yummy koftas are dipped in heavenly creamy gravy. In this dish, paneer and potatoes are seasoned and made into tiny balls which are then added to a delicious creamy gravy. This special dish can be eaten with chapatis or plain white rice.

Paneer 65: Paneer is one of the easiest pick when it comes to any special festival and Bhai Dooj is no different. Paneer 65 can be best eaten when paired with rice as well as rotis.

Matar Pulao: Simple steamed white rice is easy to cook and it can also go with any curry anytime. On special occasions like this, you can give your plain rice a delicious makeover by adding peas to it and making a pulao recipe.

Hara Bhara Kebab: Hara bhara kabab are popular North Indian snack patties made with plenty of leafy greens and vegetables like spinach, coriander leaves, potatoes and spices. This dish is nutritious, healthy and delicious.

Phirni: Coming to the desserts section, this is one of the yummiest versions of chawal ki kheer. It is topped with pistachios, cardamom along with almonds and it is slightly thicker in texture.