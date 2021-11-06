Bhai Dooj 2021: Here's why the day is considered special by brothers and sisters

On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and put a tilak on their foreheads and perform aarti

Every year, Diwali festivities culminate with Bhai Dooj, a festival that symbolises and celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. The festival is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha and this year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 6 November. On this day, brothers visit their sisters and they exchange gifts and sweets. Sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and put a tilak (vermillion) on their foreheads. An aarti is also performed by sisters.

Many sisters conduct a puja for their brothers on the day of Bhai Dooj in keeping with the tradition started by Goddess Yamuna.

History and Significance

As per the legend, Yamraj’s sister Yamuna tried to get her brother to visit her on many occasions but Yamraj was unable to do so for a long time. When he finally met her, his sister organised a grand ceremony for him, offered sweets to him and placed tika on his forehead.

Yamraj, touched by the love he had received, dedicated a day each year to visit his sister. From that day onwards, the ritual of Bhai Dooj, where a brother visits his sister, is celebrated.

According to another popular mythological belief, Lord Krishna went to visit his sister Subhadra, after he defeated the demon Narakasura on this day. Lord Krishna was welcomed with sweets, flowers, and the ceremonial tilak. Since then, Bhai Dooj is observed to celebrate the brother-sister bond.

On Bhai Dooj, gifts, including money and sweets, and flowers are exchanged between siblings. The entire family comes together to celebrate this day by preparing delicacies and feasting together.