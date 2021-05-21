This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.

The Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Faridkot, Punjab has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse written examination. The test is scheduled for 23 May. The registered candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website https://bfuhs.ac.in/.

Candidates can follow these steps to download admit cards:

- Go to https://bfuhs.ac.in/

- On the homepage, click on the notification for the admit card

- Enter your registration id and password

- Your admit card will appear on the screen

- Download it and save a copy

Here’s the direct link: https://bfuhs.ac.in/staffNurses_2021_473/printrollno.aspx

If a candidate is not able to download her admit card from the above link, she can raise a request to admission bfuhs@gmail.com. The last date to raise the request is 22 May till 12 noon.

The university has released the following advisory for applicants who will appear for the exam:

- Social distancing must be followed at the examination centre and all should wear the mask properly

- All candidates will be subjected to thermal scanning before entering the examination hall

- Candidates must carry their own water bottle

- Those who will not be able to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 should contact the university along with positive RT-PCR/RAPID at email admissionbfuhs@gmail.com

- All candidates are required to produce a RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) report at the examination centre failing which she shall not be allowed to appear for the examination