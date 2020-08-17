Bengaluru violence: SIT formed for 'detailed' probe; BSY says will recover cost of damage from 'accused'

At least, 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 340

Karnataka government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a "detailed investigation" into the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on 11 August, chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Monday.

The chief minister added that the government will recover the costs of damage to property from the "culprits". He said that the government will approach the high court for the appointment of a 'claim commissioner' to aid in the assessment of the damage.

"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," Yediyurappa said in a series of tweets.

At least three people were killed and 60 police personnel were injured in the violence that broke out in the city over an alleged "derogatory" social media post.

"Our government has decided to assess the damage caused to public and private property in violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Yediyurappa said that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial in the cases. "Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act — UAPA Act," he added.

The chief minister's statement comes after a meeting with Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai, among other officials, The Indian Express reported. Additionally, Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, DGP Praveen Sood, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel, ADGP (Intelligence) B Dayananda, and ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kumar Pandey also attended the meeting, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, one more accused was arrested in connection with violence, said police. The accused has been identified as Samiuddin.

"One Samiuddin was detained in connection with violence in DJ Halli. It was found that he was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case and Al-Hind members for the past few years. He will be taken into custody and probe will be done," said Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, ANI quoted officials as saying.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on Tuesday. The situation in the area remains tense even though Section 144 has been extended twice.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, ANI reported.

Among the accused who have been arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

