India’s technological hub, Bengaluru is all set to experience a unique celestial event on Tuesday, 25 April. As stated by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), any vertical objects in the city will not have any shadows during the phenomenon which is said to be ‘Zero Shadow Day’.

It is expected to take place approximately at 12:17 PM and will remain in place for a brief period. Speaking of which, the phenomenon will be the result of the sun’s position which will be directly overhead, thus leaving no place to cast a shadow. While arrangements have been made at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru’s Koramangala to mark the event, citizens across the city are also prepared to witness the event.

Zero Shadow Day-related posts are already up on Twitter as people are excited to experience the unique and rare phenomenon this afternoon.

Bengaluru will observe a zero shadow day today, 25th of April, 2023. This means one thing, during midday, any vertical object wouldn’t cast any shadow. The object consumes the shadow over itself. Even if you miss it today, you’ll catch hold of it on August 18.#zeroshadowday — Sharavanan (@Sharavanan15797) April 25, 2023

It’s Zero Shadow Day in #Bengaluru today. The sun will be directly overhead at 12:17pm hence no shadow. pic.twitter.com/GQrcr0IicP — Gourab Paul (@_paulgp) April 25, 2023

While everyone is eager to witness this not so frequent phenomenon (In Bangalore it happens at around 12:17 pm), my twisted mind is thinking.. ನನ್ನಿಂದ ದೂರವಾಗಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ

ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ದೂರಿ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನವಿಲ್ಲ.. ಇಂದಿನ ಪಾಡು ನೋಡು

ನನ್ನ ನೆರಳು ಸಹ ನನ್ನ ಜೊತೆಗಿಲ್ಲ..#ZeroShadowDay https://t.co/ww0tKUDfOu — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓿 (@haage_summane) April 25, 2023

🌟 Attention Bengaluru! 🌟 A once-in-a-lifetime celestial event is happening today! At precisely 12:17 pm, vertical objects in the city will have no shadows! Scientists call this Zero Shadow Day, and it's happening right here in our beloved city. 🌇 — Santosh (@santosh23495046) April 25, 2023

About Zero Shadow Day

The unique and rare phenomenon that usually happens at different times for different places on Earth is a brief period when the sun is exactly overhead at noon without any alignment. On normal days, the sun’s position is not exactly overhead, but a little bit aligned to the North or to the South. On Zero Shadow Day, “the Sun’s declination will be equal to the latitude twice – once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground,” as stated by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).

Thus, called a Zero Shadow Day, the phenomenon takes place twice a year in places between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. In Bengaluru, it will take place on the 25th of April and the 18th of August.