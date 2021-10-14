India

Bengaluru rains: Madiwala lake overflows flooding several localities

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days

Asian News International October 14, 2021 08:15:27 IST
File image of Madiwala lake, Bengaluru. Wikimedia Commons

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed on Thursday after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

 Earlier on Monday, the city witnessed heavy rainfall which later caused a flood-like situation.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport. Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

Updated Date: October 14, 2021 08:15:27 IST

