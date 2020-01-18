Bengaluru Police arrests six SDPI members for attacking RSS worker in pro-CAA rally; terror module planned to target BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru terror module has been busted with the arrest of six members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) who had allegedly attempted to kill an RSS worker on 22 December for taking part in a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally, police said on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Irfan, Syed Akbar, Syed Siddiqui, Akbar Basha, Sanaulla and Sadiq Amin alias 'Sound Amin', all residents of KG Halli in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters.

BJP Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya and right wing leader Chakravarthy Sulibele were among the prominent speakers at December's pro-CAA rally.

According to Rao, the SDPI members reached the venue on three stolen motorcycles. They wanted to storm into the crowd initially but, due to heavy police presence, they could not.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police: 6 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a rally supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, on 22nd December 2019. #Karnataka https://t.co/khg36YshHP pic.twitter.com/9pbkqz1VGK — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

They wanted to create a panic situation by hurling stones so that people will flee deserting their leaders making it easier to eliminate their targets, the commissioner said.

However, the stones missed the target.

"They later decided to zero in on RSS worker Varun who was supplying water and taking care of the participants at the rally. When he was on his way home, the SDPI activists waylaid and attacked him," Rao said.

According to the commissioner, Varun survived due to timely medical assistance.

"All of them are from the SDPI and they wanted to carry out the dastardly act to create lot of disturbance in Bengaluru City on 22 December," Rao told reporters.

They were being paid Rs 10,000 per month from their handlers to carry out their agenda, the commissioner said, adding the matter has now been handed over to the Anti-Terror Squad.

In addition to it, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to ensure that such people do not create any disturbance, Rao said.

"We are not going to spare anyone whoever their handlers and financiers are whether inside the country or outside.I am constituting an SIT to see that such people do

not create any disturbance," Rao said.

The arrested members were all radicalised and their agenda was to recruit cadres, train and radicalise them, cause destruction and kill prominent people to cause mass disturbance in the city, he said.

"We have named them as the Bengaluru terror module of chapter-1. All of them are in our custody. They wanted to kill the main speakers of the event (pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally)," Rao said.

After the incident, a special team was formed which examined footage of more than 700 CCTV cameras, identified and nabbed the perpetrators of the crime.

Besides registering a case of attempt to murder, cases have been booked against them for creating enmity between two religious communities and under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Rao said.

Reacting to the arrest, Tejasvi Surya said "SDPI is an organisation, which has not been banned yet. The SDPI has become strong because the then chief minister Siddaramaiah dropped cases against its members."

He called the arrest only a tip of the iceberg and said he would bring the activities of the SDPI to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.