Bengaluru man's online outburst for paying '50% of income as tax' sparks debate

A Bengaluru man is fed up with paying over 50 percent of his income as tax. He shared his frustration on Twitter which has sparked a debate around the taxes imposed by the government. Identified as Sanchit Goyal, the man currently works as a category manager for the e-commerce company Flipkart. His online outburst highlighted the pressure of paying taxes on his earnings or expenditure. He, in a tweet, claimed that he had to give 30 per cent of his income to the government as tax. Not only this but he was also charged about 28 per cent as tax for a caffeinated beverage from the amount he remained with.

Bengaluru Man Tweets On Paying 50% Of His Income As Tax

The visibly annoyed employee claimed that he is working hard for 12 hours every day only to find out that he pays more than 50 per cent of his income as tax. “Today, I earned Rs 5000. I had to give 30 per cent to the Government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28 per cent as tax. I realised I am working 12 hrs a day just to pay 50 per cent + of my income to the Government,” he said.

Sanchit, in a subsequent tweet, also listed the taxes imposed by the government on basic products used in our daily lives.

Tax earned by Government on Rs 20 choco-bar: 18% GST by end customer – Rs 3.6 Calculated on unit economics-

18% on Sugar – Rs 0.36

18% on Cocoa – Rs 0.9

12% on Condensed Milk – Rs 0.6

5% on Cream – 0.1 Total #GST earned – Rs 5.5 which is close to 27.5% of the final cost.#tax — Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) July 18, 2023

Internet Finds Sanchit’s Struggle Relatable

The struggle of Sanchit apparently struck a chord with the user’s heart. A flurry of reactions to his tweet primarily highlighted that they could relate to what Sanchit was feeling. Calling it extremely painful and disappointing, Twitter users also started expressing their resentment towards paying taxes on commodities.

A user said, “And your blood boils when you know that a great portion of tax revenue is going towards salaries, pensions of Government employees, and unnecessary freebies rather than building infrastructure.”

and your blood boils when you know that a great portion of tax revenue is going towards salaries, pensions of Government employees and unnecessary freebies rather than building infrastructure. — Satish Reddy (@satishv1024) July 16, 2023

Another expressed, “Agreed for salaried person, there is no motivation to work harder or climb up the ladder once you realise the amount of tax you end up paying.”

Agreed for salaried person, there is no motivation to work harder or climb up the ladder once you realise the amount of tax you end up paying — reshma mohata (@MohataReshma) July 19, 2023

One of the users highlighted, “This is the pain of middle class today. If you buy a car there’s not only 28 per cent GST but also 22 per cent cess. Plus 10 per cent road tax. Approximately 150 per cent fuel tax and 2.5 rupees per km toll tax.”

This is the pain of middle class today. If you buy a car there's not only 28% gst but also 22% cess . Plus 10% road tax. Approx 150% fuel tax and 2.5 euppe per km toll tax. — AAP Ke Mirza G (@iMirzaG) July 16, 2023

The tweet was shared on 15 July. Till now, it has amassed around 594K views.