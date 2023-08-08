Bengaluru man thrashes 6-month pregnant nurse for turning down ‘a lakh rupees an hour’ offer for company

A six-month pregnant woman was allegedly stalked, offered Rs 1 lakh per hour by a 26-year-old SUV driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for spending time with him.

The incident occurred near Electronics City area when the 32-year-old woman, working as a nurse at a healthcare centre, was returning home from work.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Avinash, following the woman’s complaint.

The man is a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi and works as a driver for a private firm.

Offered Rs 1 lakh

As per a report by Times of India, the woman, a resident of southeast Bengaluru, in her complaint to police said the incident took place when she was walking to the Konappana Agrahara BMTC bus stop from a healthcare centre where she works to catch a bus back home.

Recalling the incident, the woman said around 7:30 pm, a person driving a SUV stopped next to her and asked, “Aunty, do you need a drop?”

She denied the person and thanked him before starting to walking towards the bus stop.

When she reached near HP gate, the same person was waiting for her on the roadside and this time he approached her seeking sexual favours.

“I was shocked and yelled at him. I asked him if he doesn’t have sisters at home and doesn’t know how to respect a woman,” the woman was quoted as saying by ToI.

“I will pay you Rs 1 lakh per hour, come with me,” the woman alleged that the man told her.

The woman said when she yelled at him and asked him to make way, he “almost touched my chest with his one hand and caught me. I slapped him.”

Punched for refusing

The woman further alleged that Avinash punched her face, leaving her profusely bleeding from the nose. He later hit her ear and escaped.

She further recalled that the accused had parked his vehicle on the other side of the road and had come on foot to meet her.

The woman said initially when Avinash approached her, she thought he was offering help to her as she was pregnant and therefore, she did not note down the registration number of the vehicle.

She later called up one of her colleagues and with her help, went to Electronics City police station to register a complaint.

Police suggested that she first get treated and took her to a nearby hospital.

After registering the complaint, police arrested Avinash with the help of CCTV cameras. He has been charged with sexual harassment and stalking and has been remanded in judicial custody, a senior police officer said.