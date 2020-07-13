Bengaluru lockdown to start from tomorrow: KSRTC to operate 1,600 additional buses for passengers leaving city

The Karnataka government last week decided to impose complete lockdown for a week in Bengaluru urban and rural from 14 July (tomorrow) given the growing cases of COVID-19.

In light of the state government’s decision, 1,600 additional buses of the KSRTC will be plying from Bengaluru on Monday (13 July) and Tuesday (14 July) to transport people who want to leave Bengaluru before the coronavirus lockdown begins, Deccan Herald reported.

The report further added that 249 additional buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ran from Bengaluru till 10 am on Monday. More than 6,000 people have already left the city and in addition, 231 buses have been booked.

The state transporter has appealed to the public not to panic as it has deployed sufficient number of buses, reported Deccan Herald. Passengers will be allowed to travel after ensuring social distance and conducting the thermal screening.

According to a report in The Hindu, police on Monday allowed motorists to cross Nelamangala toll gate without paying toll fee for some time after a large number of vehicles piled up there. It reported that people are hiring taxis to reach their hometowns.

“Earlier, we were operating 350 to 400 buses with 50 percent load capacity (around 15 per bus), now buses are running with full capacity that is 30 seats per bus. The number of services is likely to cross 900 till evening,” the report quoted a senior official of the KSRTC as saying.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the decision to impose lockdown has been taken based on the advice of experts. During the week-long lockdown, hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available.