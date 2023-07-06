A small act of kindness counts a long way. Presenting one such case, Sanskriti Bist, a Bengaluru-based food stylist and photographer, recently prepared a palatable batch of one-kilogram traditional Korean side dish kimchi for the tenant before subletting her apartment. Announcing the winsome move on Twitter, Bist added that after preparing the food, she stored it in the fridge for fermentation. The warm gesture has left people amazed. Furthermore, she jokingly remarked if there’s a best landlord’s award, she could apply for it.

Kimchi is a low-calorie based vitamin-rich dish known for its appetising flavours. It is prepared with a sour and salty mix of fermented vegetables with various seasonings that play a significant role in Korean culture. The classical style requires Napa cabbage, radishes, green onions, garlic, and ginger, along with a specific red pepper during preparation. It takes a day or more to ferment at room temperature or slower when stored in the refrigerator.

Bist’s grounding act shows that humanity is still alive. It stands out in contrast to the bossy landlords, caught amid rows of criticism for their unrealistic expectations.

Check out the Twitter post:

I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for) pic.twitter.com/xsjjthKkJJ — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

Shared a day ago, the post amassed over 40,000 views.

Check out some of the responses below:

One user asked: “What’s the easiest recipe to follow?”

To which Bist suggested: “@maangchi recipes.”

Maangchi is a popular Twitter account that specialises in Korean cooking. The owner loves ‘looking at food prepared by people and sharing them.’

Another user asked: “What if they don’t like Kimchi?”

What if they don’t like Kimchi? — Kanika Choudhary (@DalRotiForLife) July 5, 2023

To this Bist replied: “Haha, he told he did in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift :)”

Haha, he told he did in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift 🙂 — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

The generous owner also suggested that the Korean dish can also be used as a fermented cabbage pickle of sorts, in soups or just in a sandwich.

It's a Korean fermented cabbage pickle of sorts. Can make soups or just put it in a sandwich — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

“Cutest gesture,” pointed out another.

Cutest gesture — Priya Patel (@commonpriya) July 5, 2023

The recent incident brings back memories of earlier remarkable event in Bengaluru. In the past, a tenant named Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai, an AI-driven matrimonial app revealed that his generous landlord invested $10,000 or Rs 8.2 lakh approximately in his business start-up.