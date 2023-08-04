Bengaluru Horror: School principal 'rapes' dyslexic 10-year-old student at home

A principal of a private school in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old specially abled girl student.

A police officer said when the Class 2 student, diagnosed with dyslexia, returned home from school on Thursday, her mother noticed that she was bleeding from her private parts. She was rushed to the hospital.

A report by Deccan Herald quoted an officer saying that as per reports by hospital authorities, the minor girl was alleged raped between 11 am and 1 pm on Thursday.

The officer further informed that the accused took the child to his house, which is next to the school, and committed the heinous crime.

“The girl identified the person and the location,” the report quoted the officer as saying.

The child’s mother has registered a complaint against the principal.

The principal has been residing in Varthur limits. He has been holding the post of principal at the school for about a decade. The school has about 140 students.

The police have arrested the principal and are also investigating if he has done similar acts with other students of his school.

The accused school principal has been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With inputs from agencies