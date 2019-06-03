Bengaluru family's 'suicide pact' goes awry as man in debt of Rs 5 lakh 'forcefully' hangs son, wife before daughter stops him

A man was arrested in Karnataka's Bengaluru after he allegedly hanged his wife and 12-year-old son to death in a bid to commit mass suicide on Sunday. The incident was captured on camera by his daughter, reports said.

The family had decided on a 'suicide pact' due to being in a debt of a private loan worth five lakh rupees. However, the 17-year-old daughter stopped her father, Suresh Babu, from taking his life "after seeing her mother and brother die".

The police arrested the man and are investigating the case. "Babu and his daughter are constantly changing their statements, " a police officer was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

"Babu's daughter filmed her father on her mobile phone forcefully hanging her brother. She may have sent the clip to someone and later it went viral. Babu was arrested and is being interrogated," the report further quoted Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield division) as saying. Ahad is also heading the investigation into the case.