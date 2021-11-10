Bengaluru doctors successfully remove 222 fibroids from uterus of 34-yr-old in single procedure

When Ritika walked into the hospital, she had a huge stomach that looked like that of an 8-month pregnant woman. Diagnosis revealed that the bulge in her lower abdomen was due to fibrosis

Bengaluru: 222 fibroids were successfully removed from the uterus of a 34-year-old while preserving her uterus completely in Bengaluru. Ritika Acharya, the patient suffered from abnormal menstrual bleeding which was later found to be because of multiple fibroids of various sizes in the uterus. Doctors say the fibroids had completely distorted the anatomy of the uterus.

What are Uterine Fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths, made up of muscle and fibrous tissue, and can vary in size and shape. The symptoms include pelvic pain, abnormal menstrual cycles, at times even abortions, premature delivery, a bulge in the tummy, urine and motion disturbance. These fibroids sometimes go away by themselves but more often than not, it needs medical intervention. If left untreated, it can grow in size and in numbers. This results in the symptoms getting worse, causing further complications including anaemia and infertility.

When Ritika walked into the hospital, she had a huge stomach that looked like that of an 8-month pregnant woman. Diagnosis revealed that the bulge in her lower abdomen was due to fibrosis. A Myomectomy (surgery) was performed on her led by Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, Senior Consultant & Head-Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Sakra World Hospital and team. They removed 222 fibroids in total, which included a large cauliflower-shaped fibroid measuring up to 20X20X10 cms and many others of different sizes, weighing 2.25 kgs in total.

Not an easy one for doctors as well

Elaborating on the complexities of the surgery, Dr Shanthala Thuppanna said, “Uterine fibroids are common in approximately 40 to 50 percent women. But only few have symptoms. In Ritika’s case, she was anaemic with heavy menstrual bleeding despite practising yoga daily and maintaining an active lifestyle. She waited for about a year to undergo the surgery due to the pandemic. Her fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus. They were very close to important parts in the abdomen which made the surgery complicated. "Fibroids appeared like a bunch of grapes one after the other. We were able to remove all these fibroids in her uterus that appeared compressed in the MRI scan, without any complications with a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure,” the doctor said.

Rithika was visibly relieved and full of positivity. "For the past two years, these fibroids had been growing inside my body while the symptoms went unnoticed. It still sounds unbelievable that as many as 222 fibroids were there in my uterus, which made my stomach look bloated and left me in unbearable pain. I'm happy to be back on my feet now and ready to explore the world” she said.​