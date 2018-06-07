Bengaluru civic body's 'One pet per flat' rule outrages dog owners and canine lovers in India's Silicon Valley

Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new pet dog licensing regulation on Monday which states that "only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs".

The new rules, as per the official release, also mandate the dog owners to get a licence consisting of a radio collar with an embedded chip, and the pet parent will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if the dog is found without licence. The pet can even be seized in such a case, media reports suggest.

However, these rules have not gone down with the dog lovers in the city who are now demanding complete withdrawal of the regulation. According to The Hindustan Times, pet lovers have taken to social media to protest against the "regressive" rule.

A petition on change.org 'BBMP, why punish responsible pet owners instead of backyard breeders?' has also been doing the rounds on social media and has so far gathered more than 8,000 signatures.

One of the many points raised in the petition says that the civic body has failed to provide any clarity on using radio collars for pet dogs.

A pet owner expressed concern on social media: "There is no information on cost, vendor, logistics, database registry nothing. How can something so important be treated in this cavalier a fashion?”

While activists feel the move will lead to the abandonment of dogs. “While I think microchipping and fining those who do not pick up their dog’s poop from public spaces are steps in the right direction, how can the palike (BBMP) tell people how many dogs they should keep?" Priya Chetty Rajagopal, a citizen activist and founder of 'Cubbon Park Canines' told the Times of India.