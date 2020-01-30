Bengal governor rebukes Barrackpore Police chief for reading newspaper during Martyrs' Day function; criticises law and order situation in state

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday reprimanded Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma for his “improper, farcical” behaviour at a function held to observe the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, News18 reported.

While Dhankar was on the stage at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata for the function, Verma sat in a chair in the first row and read a newspaper. While leaving from the ceremony, Dhankar reprimanded the top cop for the “serious lapse” and also referred to the gap in security at the Calcutta University convocation and the violence in Murshidabad.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Dhankar called the situation very worrying. “There is no rule of law and no one in the state is obeying the law. There are continuous incidents of violence in the state. Why not find the accused involved?” the governor asked, pointing out that the police’s approach remained lax even in the his presence and on a day being observed to honour a martyr.

Dhankhar was on Tuesday forced to leave the Calcutta University's annual convocation after some students showed him black flags and shouted 'go back' for his pro-CAA stance, calling him an "agent" of the BJP.

Meanwhile, violence broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Wednesday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Two people were killed and one was critically injured in the violence. “It is a day dedicated to a martyr, the governor is here. Why isn’t the police doing its duty properly?” Dhankar asked Verma.

Dhankar also ordered Verma to make a list of the accused in the various incidents of violence reported in the state.

