Before govt announced revocation of Article 370, Indian Army had identified main 'trouble spots' in Kashmir

New Delhi: Days ahead of Narendra Modi government that brought a resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370, Indian Army and other security forces identified the main trouble spots in Kashmir and kicked-off preparations for tackling any possible untoward situation in the Valley post-announcement of the implementation of the decision.

The Indian Army also deployed an additional brigade from the northeastern region in Kashmir to strengthen its counter-infiltration grid on the Line of Control (LoC) to thwart any attempt made by Pakistan Army to push any infiltrators inside the valley. "At various locations especially in South Kashmir region, the local commanders had started preparing for dealing with any attempt of creating unrest. At some places, even Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has reviewed the preparedness of the forces to handle the possible trouble," top Army sources told ANI.

The sources said that though the local commanders were not informed about the specific decision but were given an idea about a big development likely to take place in relation to the Valley. The Indian Army had shifted an infantry brigade from the eastern command to the LoC in Kashmir before the commencement of annual pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra and the traditional infiltration season in summers.

The sources said that the deployments would be enough to tackle the emerging situation in the Valley along with the 45,000 troops of the paramilitary who have been inducted recently to tackle both the Pakistani designs from across the LoC as well as attempts by separatists in the valley to create unrest. The army has put its Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and regular forces in the valley on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.

The sources also informed that there are close to 250 active terrorists in the valley and they would not be allowed to disturb peace in the Valley. The Narendra Modi government has scrapped Article 370 and created Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as two new union territories.