BECIL Recruitment 2021 Date: Application for 463 posts closes today; visit becil.com for details

The selection of the candidates is made on the basis of a test or written exam for some posts and interviews for other posts

FP Trending April 22, 2021 20:15:44 IST
Representational Image. Wikimedia Commons

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is all set to close its online application window for MTS and other posts today, 22 April. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website becil.com.

The online application process began on 11 April. This recruitment drive will fill up 463 posts in the organisation.

Selection Process

Vacancies

The vacant posts against which applications are being sought include:

Investigator (300 vacancies)
Supervisors (50 vacancies)
System analyst (4 vacancies)
Senior domain expert (29 vacancies)
Junior domain expert (41 vacancies)
UDC (4 vacancies)
MTS (18 vacancies)
Subject matter expert – SME (7 vacancies)
Young professionals (10 vacancies)

Application process

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the posts:
Step 1: Go to the official site becilmol.cbtexam.in
Step 2: Click on the login link and submit all the credentials correctly
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to fill in the required details
Step 4: After filling in the application, make the payment for fees
Step 5: Once you’re done with the process, click on ‘Submit’ (the application has been submitted)
Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy for further reference or use.

The location for the written exams are Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow.

Also, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates who apply for the exam this year.

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 20:15:44 IST

