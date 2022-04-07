BECIL begins recruitment for 378 Office Assistant and DEO posts, here's how to apply

Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacant posts through their official website - becil.com till 25 April, 2022.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has begun the recruitment for the position of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacant posts through their official website - becil.com till 25 April, 2022.

A total of 378 vacancies have been announced including 200 for the post of Office Assistant and 178 for the position of Data Entry Operator.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The aspiring candidate should be between 21 to 45 years

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from any recognised university.

Data Entry Operator: The candidate should have passed the class 12 or be a graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Application Fee

For General category candidates, a fee of Rs 750 is applicable; Rs 500 is to be paid extra for every additional post applied.

For OBC category candidates, a fee of Rs 750 is applicable and Rs 500 will be charged extra for every additional post applied

SCs/STs aspirants need to pay a fee of Rs.450 while Rs 300 is to be paid extra for every additional post applied.

For Ex-Serviceman, the fee is Rs.750 and Rs 500 will be charged extra for every additional post applied.

For Women, the fee is Rs 750 and Rs 500 will be charged extra for every additional post applied

EWS/PH candidates have to pay Rs 450 and Rs 300 will be charged extra for every additional post applied

How to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:

- Go to BECIL's registration page becilregistration.com

- Then. go to 'Registration Form (Online)' in the 'Careers Section'

- Select the Advertisement Number and enter your Education Details/Work Experience and other basic details

- Upload your Scanned Photo and Signature along with Birth Certificate or 10th marksheet and Caste Certificate (if any)

- Preview your application and make modifications if needed

- Pay application fee and submit the form

- Save your form for future reference

Selection procedure for BECIL OA and DEO Posts

For Office Assistant, a Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) will be conducted consisting of General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing.

The Computer Test would require the candidates to have knowledge of MS Office including Word Excel & PowerPoint.

The eligible candidates need to qualify a typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

For DEO posts, all eligible candidates will have to qualify for a typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

The official notification is here.