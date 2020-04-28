BECIL announces vacancies for 51 posts in Delhi and Hyderabad; interested candidates can apply by 6 May

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is accepting applications for the recruitment of mobile forensic expert, malware forensic expert, data analysts, and other posts on its official website.

BECIL has attached a pro forma along with the notification in which eligible candidates will have to fill and email the scanned copy along with the relevant documents to cyberjobs@becil.com.

The last day of applying for BECIL recruitment 2020 is 6 May. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies in government offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Details of vacancies

The vacancies are for the posts of cybercrime threat intelligence analyst (1 post for Hyderabad), digital forensic expert (2 posts for Delhi), cybercrime investigators (3 posts for Delhi), software developers (3 posts for Delhi), content developer (1 post for Delhi).

The remaining posts are only for Delhi.

The notification says that only shortlisted candidates will be informed for the interviews which will be held in Delhi. The interview will include skill test on the IT tools.

Candidates can check the details about the opening, including eligibility, required skills and criteria, by directly clicking on this link.

BECIL is a Government of India Enterprise which works as a consultancy, system integrator and turnkey solution provider.

It also provides supply of specialised communication, monitoring, security and surveillance systems to defence, police and paramilitary departments.

