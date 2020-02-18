'Because of my Kashmir views?': British MP Debbie Abrahams asks after govt sources say visa revoked for 'anti-India activities'

British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities and the cancellation was conveyed to her on 14 February, government sources told PTI on Tuesday.

Abrahams hit back at the government, questioning the Centre if the decision was taken due to her criticism of the Centre's policy on Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Very disappointing that a friend can't respecfully criticise another friend. Isn't this the sign of a healthy democracy? https://t.co/s40JRelOgM — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 18, 2020

Abrahams, who chairs a British parliamentary group on Kashmir, was denied entry into India upon her arrival at the New Delhi airport on Monday. Government officials had said on Monday also that she was informed in advance that her e-visa had been cancelled.

She also attached photos of the e-visa online, claiming that she had a valid visa.

This is the e-visa I was issued with by the Indian authorities. pic.twitter.com/QLwJhwFz3d — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 18, 2020

She also clarified that she was 'pro-human rights and social justice'. "I will always speak up for people who are not afforded these rights including Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control," she said.

But the Ministry of Home Affairs has said the Abrahams had been informed of the revocation earlier. Government sources told India Today, "The e-visa of the British MP was cancelled. She was informed of the revocation on Friday. The status of her e-visa communicated to her clearly says 'rejected'. She can apply at the nearest Indian mission or apply online for a regular visa,"

Asserting that the grant, rejection or revocation of a visa or electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country, the sources said Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on 7 October last year which was valid till 5 October, 2020, for attending business meetings.

"Her e-Business visa was revoked on 14 February on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on 14 February," a source said.

With inputs from PTI

