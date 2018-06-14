Beaumonde Towers fire: Mumbai penthouse where fire started owned by NRI businessman Harish Fabiani

A Level-III fire gutted apartments in both 32nd and 33rd floors of the plush Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi on Wednesday. According to reports, the fire started in a duplex penthouse on the 32nd floor of the B Wing of the tower and later spread to the 33rd floor.

According to reports, the penthouse, where the fire started, is owned by NRI businessman and "money-bag" Harish Fabiani and wife Roopa. The Fabianis were out of India when the incident took place. The firefighters managed to evacuate a domestic help in the penthouse, who was the only person living in the apartment where the fire started.

A noted Sindhi businessman, Harish, is described as a jet-setter who "grew to extraordinary wealth using his native brilliance and hobnobs with the likes of Donald Trump". His wife, Roopa, is a known socialist and a regular in Mumbai's Page 3 events.

Harish is the co-founder of Americorp Ventures, an investment company, which had provided seed funding to Indiabulls. According to Bloomberg, Fabiani is the group chairman and CEO of India Land Ventures, a real estate company based out of Mumbai, which specialises in information technology parks, special economic zones, hotels, and retail and entertainment facilities. India Land is a subsidiary of Americorp Ventures.

Harish is credited for bringing the former prime minister of Spain, Jose Maria Aznar, to India in 2008.