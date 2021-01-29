Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony to mark end of Republic Day celebrations, will feature new composition Swarnim Vijay
Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums from regimental centres and battalions will be participating in the ceremony
The Beating Retreat ceremony will mark the conclusion of four-day long Republic Day celebrations.
In a first, the concluding day will see bands perform a special new composition Swarnim Vijay. Swarnim Vijay was composed to commemorate 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The composition will be led by Lieutenant Coloner Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily at the historical Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place.
The ADG PI - Indian Army Twitter handle earlier posted the composition. In a separate tweet, it was mentioned that the song was released by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff during the Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations on 14 January, 2021 at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi.
Swarnim Vijay Varsh Song#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SwarnimVijayVarsh song dedicated to the #BraveSons of #Bangladesh and #India, commemorating their #valour and #courage during the #1971War. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1BeQ8lUYXi
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2021
The song has been written by Mr Kumar Vishwas and sung by Mr Romy. Mr Chris Powell has composed and produced the music for this song under the creative directorship of Mr Nairrit Das.(3/3)
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2021
The song has been penned by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chriss Powell has composed and produced the music of the song under the creative directorship of Nairrit Das.
Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums from regimental centres and battalions will be participating in the ceremony along with a band each of the Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces. The principal conductor of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony will be Lt Col Girish Kumar U of AEC Training College and Centre.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
AK vs AK writer Avinash Sampath decodes film's hybrid genre, and how the screenplay evolved over six years
AK vs AK was always intended as primarily a thriller. I don't think we were on a high horse about showing a mirror to anyone," says Avinash Sampath.
Book excerpt: In The Tejas Story, a retired air marshal chronicles his experiences of test flying the LCA jets
The story that comes to life through his book is that of his team of pilots and of the LCA programme itself, how it was commissioned, the challenges in the development phase and the pressure of realising the dream of domestically developing a fighter plane.
Boeing receives US' permission to offer F-15EX jet to India, says aircraft will provide 'multi-role solution' to IAF
F-15EX is the latest and most advanced aircraft of the multi-role, all-weather and day and night versions of the F-15 aircraft family