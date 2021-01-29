Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony to mark end of Republic Day celebrations, will feature new composition Swarnim Vijay

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums from regimental centres and battalions will be participating in the ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony will mark the conclusion of four-day long Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the concluding day will see bands perform a special new composition Swarnim Vijay. Swarnim Vijay was composed to commemorate 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The composition will be led by Lieutenant Coloner Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily at the historical Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place.

The ADG PI - Indian Army Twitter handle earlier posted the composition. In a separate tweet, it was mentioned that the song was released by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff during the Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations on 14 January, 2021 at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi.

The song has been written by Mr Kumar Vishwas and sung by Mr Romy. Mr Chris Powell has composed and produced the music for this song under the creative directorship of Mr Nairrit Das.(3/3) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2021

The song has been penned by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chriss Powell has composed and produced the music of the song under the creative directorship of Nairrit Das.

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums from regimental centres and battalions will be participating in the ceremony along with a band each of the Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces. The principal conductor of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony will be Lt Col Girish Kumar U of AEC Training College and Centre.