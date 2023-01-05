'Be our partner': At GIS 2023 roadshow, Yogi Adityanath invites businessmen to invest Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited businessmen in Mumbai to invest in his state during a roadshow in the financial capital of India.

Yogi was promoting the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) which started on Thursday. The chief minister has been campaigning within the country and abroad to gather industrialist attendees.

Addressing the roadshow, Yogi said: “Take advantage of the immense potential that the state has to offer and be our partner in Uttar Pradesh’s progressive transformation to make New India more prosperous and powerful.”

Citing law and order in Uttar Pradesh a pre-requisite for business to flourish, the CM said that no riot had occurred in the state since 2017.

“Today, no goon can extort money from any businessman or contractor in the state,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh had in the past earned a bad name due to the poor law and situation that saw a rise in crimes, particularly extortion from businessmen.

Referring to the versatility of opportunity he noted that his state had vast swathes of fertile land and supported the functioning of all business sectors.

“There are 96 lakh registered businesses in the state”, he said.

Ensuring potential investors of the new industries being set up in UP, the CM also referred to the state’s first medical park being inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway.

He also underlined the 25 sector policies the state government has come up with to provide a more competitive, attractive, and supportive incentive framework to industries.

UP is a landlocked state, but the CM said, it was the only state in India that is home to five international airports. He also pointed to the state’s reputation as an “expressway state” to underline good connectivity through roads and trains.

Making a reference to Ayodhya and Varanasi, he also made a case for spiritual and cultural tourism.

He is scheduled to meet business giants like Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprise Ltd chairperson Ajay Piramal, Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani.

He will also hold talks with Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Industries.

