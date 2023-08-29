'Be like Neeraj Chopra, win hearts not challans': Delhi Police's creative X post on road safety

To raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety, the Delhi Police on Monday created a clever social media post that made reference to Neeraj Chopra’s triumph in the men’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the police wrote, “Be like Neeraj Chopra. Win hearts, not challans.”

“To drivers and riders, you are not Neeraj’s javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals,” the post further added.

Reacting to the post, one of the users suggested that lane driving must be enforced on priority.

“Lane driving MUST be enforced, that should be the first thing to do. everyone drives randomly in zig zag lines, that should be banned, challaned,” wrote the user.

Taking a dig at Delhi Police, another user tagged a picture of a police personnel riding a bike without helmet and captioned it “Rightly said, he is not Neeraj Chopra.”

Rightly said, he👇 is not Neeraj Choprahttps://t.co/YqJubmPKkO — Bhupendra (@Bhupendra190084) August 28, 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final in Budapest, Hungary on 27 August.

Chopra has now become only the second Indian – after shooter Abhinav Bindra – to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles. Bindra had won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.

With inputs from agencies