‘Be cautious': Kiren Rijiju replies to worried tourist, says all are welcome to Arunachal Pradesh

Keeping in mind the celebratory plans that tourists make during around New Year, the Union Minister shared a few cautionary tips for the people travelling to Tawang.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently posted a video sharing an important advisory on travelling to Arunachal Pradesh. In the footage, shared on 26 December, Rijiju is seen pushing a car that got stuck in the middle of a snow-filled road.

Keeping in mind the celebratory plans that tourists make during around New Year, the Union Minister shared a few cautionary tips for the people travelling to Tawang.

“Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported that heavy snowfall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang, ” Rijiju tweeted.

He also advised people to gather proper information before going to Arunachal as the road is extremely dangerous and the temperature goes down to -25 degrees at times.

Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 ! pic.twitter.com/sLYM9aF4Fh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 26, 2021

After the video went viral, many people who were planning a trip to Arunachal became anxious about the weather and a few even came up to the minister with queries.

One user on Twitter requested Rijiju not to impose any restriction in the state as his tickets are already booked. To which, the union minister replied and said that he was just giving advice for everyone's safety and told him not to worry.

Dear sir whatever it may be I've already booked my tickets to Arunachal, don't impose any restrictions, Marega tho marega lekin trip cancel nai hoga 😔 https://t.co/mDum8RBvo4 — Ashish Singhvi bharatiya (@Ashishsinghvi23) December 28, 2021

Furthermore, in another tweet, Rijiju also clarified the reason for his concern as people from plain areas are not aware of the perilous conditions of roads due to freezing cold, snow and less oxygen.

Brother, I extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit beautiful Arunachal Pradesh. Just be cautious as many people from plain areas are not aware of slippery road conditions due to snow, freezing cold and less oxygen. But the visit will be fun if you take proper care !! https://t.co/APM98CCo6J — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 29, 2021

It is, however, a common sight in hilly areas. The routes often get blocked due to snowfall, avalanches and landslides.

According to The Hindu Business line report, an ongoing wet spell over the northeast and east India has been set up by an itinerant western disturbance leading to a cyclonic circulation that may last till tomorrow, 31 December.

Currently, the North-western part of the country has come under a cold spell following the western disturbance that has moved towards the northeast and east India.