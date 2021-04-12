BCI opens re-checking of AIBE XV answer sheets, check allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India will declare the revised results of the All India Bar Examination a week after getting the re-evaluation requests

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has started the re-checking process for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) answer sheets. The revised result will be announced one week after getting the re-evaluation requests.

The notification for the same has been issued on official website — allindiabarexamination.com — and candidates can visit the website to apply for re-checking.

These steps can be followed by the students to apply for re-checking:

Alternatively, this direct link can be used.

The council is accepting re-checking requests from 10 April to 20 April. No requests will be entertained after the notified date. Candidates have to submit a fee of Rs 200 through online mode in order to apply for re-checking.

Students who wish to check their answer sheets themselves will have to book a time slot, and visit the Bar Council of India premises as per the allotted schedule; which will be informed to them by the council after receiving their application.

However, making a photocopy of the answer sheet will not be allowed. Also, only those candidates can apply for re-evaluation who have failed to clear the AIBE exam.

The All India Bar Examination is an LLB-level examination that can be attempted only by five-year or three-year law graduates. Those who qualify are given a Certificate of Practice (COP), which is a document required to practice in any Court of Law in India.