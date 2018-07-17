Football world cup 2018

BCECEB begins registration for PGEAC 2018 at official website; register at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 19:23:09 IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the application process for Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2018. The students can register on the board's official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Applications are invited for candidates seeking admissions in first year of M Tech (Machine Design) and M Tech (Thermal Engineering) at MIT, Muzaffarpur. The last date to register for the counselling is 24 July, according to News18.

Representational image. AFP

Here's how to register for PGEAC 2018

- Visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

- Click on 'Apply for PGEAC – 2018'

- Fill the required details and click on sign up

- An activation code will be sent on the candidate's email id

- Click on 'activate account'

- Login with your details and click on 'submit'

- Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process

- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

The last date of payment with the final submission of the online application form is 25 July. The counselling programme will be published on 28 July and the proposed date of counselling is 30 July.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 19:23 PM

