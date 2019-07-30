BCECE 2019 Result Declared: Bihar board releases results of combined entrance competitive exam on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE 2019 Result Declared | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) declared the result and merit list for the combined entrance test conducted for admission to bachelor’s level courses – paramedical, pharmacy, and engineering today (Tuesday, 30 July).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on Bihar board's official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The combined entrance exam was conducted between 29 June - 30 June across various centres in the state. Those who have made it to the merit list will have to appear for counselling.

The list released included the names of students who applied for polytechnic, engineering, medical and paramedical exams, The Indian Express reported.

Steps to download BCECE Bihar result, merit list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'BCECE rank card 2019'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 5: Enter you log-in credentials

Step 6: Your result will appear on screen

After successfully completing the counselling and payment of admission fee, candidates will get admission. However, the dates of counselling are not released yet. Candidates will receive admission in the state-based government colleges on the basis of their ranks.