BCECE 2018 result declared by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board; check at bceceboard.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the BCECE 2018 exam result.

According to a report in NDTV, the merit list of the qualified candidates is available on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The exam aims to select candidates for admission to engineering, health science and agriculture courses in institutes across the state.

Here is how you can check the BCECE 2018 result:

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on the BCECE 2018 exam result link.

3. Enter your BCECE 2018 registration number and other required details.

4. Click on 'submit'.

The board will also conduct counselling for the qualified candidates.