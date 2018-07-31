BCECE 2018: First allotment list for PCM candidates out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; candidates to report latest by 1 August

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)'s first allotment list was released for the PCM examinations on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Students who had registered for counselling can check their online allotment status on the website, and those students whose names appeared on the first allotment list can take admission till 1 August.

The BCECE board had conducted the exam in April 2018 and announced the result in June this year.

The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to engineering courses in Bihar's government, and private courses.

Candidates can check the results for the 1st allotment list for the PCM group according to the instructions below. They also need to report to their centres on or before 1 August 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result of PCM – 2018 First counselling’ on the homepage

Step 3 – Click on Login on the left side of the home page

Step 4 – Select Engineering stream from the drop down and enter details like Roll Number, password and security code mentioned

Step 5 – Click on Sign in

Step 6 – Result will display on the screen

Step 7 – Download the result and take 3 printouts for the counselling process

According to a report by News18, below is the list of the documents that are required to be carried with the candidate to the centre:

1. Part A and Part B of the downloaded Application form

2. Original Admit Card

3. Rank Card

4. Downloaded Allotment Letter

5. Passport Size Photograph

6. 10th Board Certificate or Matric or equivalent Certificate and Admit Card as proof of age and Identity

7. 12th class Certificate

8. School or college Leaving certificate

9. Aadhar card as ID Proof

10. Character Certificate issued by Head of Institute last attended.

11. Residential certificate for the native of Bihar issued by Concerned CO of Permanent residence.

12. Caste Certificate issued by concerned CO of Permanent residence (In case of reserved category candidates).