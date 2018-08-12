Batmaloo encounter: One policeman killed, 5 CRPF personnel injured in gunfight in Srinagar; security forces capture 2 militants

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and five other security forces personnel were injured during an encounter with militants in the Batmaloo area here following which two ultras were arrested on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Diyarwani in Batmaloo area of the city in the pre-dawn hours this morning following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, Additional Director General of Police (Security and Law and Order) Munir Khan told reporters.

He said while the house, where the militants were hiding, was zeroed in, the ultras opened firing upon the forces which was retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

"A group of five militants were there… They lobbed a grenade and opened firing and then escaped because of darkness. The area is very congested and forces exercised restraint so that there is no collateral damage as the houses there are roof to roof," the ADGP said.

He said a selection grade constable, Parvaiz Ahmad, was killed and two policemen and three CRPF personnel received injuries in the initial indiscriminate firing by the militants.

"The security forces retaliated and it has been learnt that two militants have been injured, but they managed to flee. Two other militants were arrested and their questioning is on," Khan said.

The ADGP said the arrested militants have revealed "many things" but which cannot be divulged right now as the operation would continue further.

Earlier, a police spokesman had said, "two accomplices of the terrorists have been detained", while incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter.

The spokesman said a massive search operation is underway in the area.

He said police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held at DPL Srinagar where senior officers from civil administration, police and other security forces paid rich tributes to Ahmad, a resident of Dandote village in Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

"Senior civil and police officers paid rich tributes to the martyr and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty," he said.