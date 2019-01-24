Baramulla becomes first Jammu and Kashmir district free of militants, says Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Baramulla, located in the north of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday became the first district in the state to have eliminated all surviving militants, according to police.

The largest of the 10 districts in the Valley has been one of the hotbeds of terrorism as it adjoins Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and thus offers a strategic location for militants to infiltrate into India.

Terror attacks and encounter operations by police and security forces were a regular feature in Baramulla with terror-related inicidents being reported from the district nearly on a weekly basis.

"Baramulla has become the first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant as on date. Jammu and Kashmir Police extends its thanks to the local population for all their support in providing a better security environment in the district," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

This development came hours after three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the region on Tuesday.

The terrorists have been identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon resident of Baramulla, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Baramulla and Nasir Ahmad Darzi, from Sopore.

Arms and ammunition including three AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter and police has initiated an investigation.

All three slain militants have believed to be affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were wanted in terror crimes including an attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

