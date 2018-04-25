Bar students from using plastic covers for notebooks: Delhi government tells schools following plastic ban order

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to restrict students from using plastic covers for their notebooks or books.

The order by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation comes following the orders of the Delhi High Court banning the use of plastic bags and other such material.

"All principals are directed to ensure that students in their respective schools do not use any kind of plastic cover or film for their books or notebooks," said an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE). "This is of immediate importance in view of the upcoming new academic session when students purchase new books and notebooks for their new class," it added.

Following certain grievances in this regard shared by environmental activists, the Delhi government's environment department wrote to the DoE to issue a directive to schools