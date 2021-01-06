Bar Council of India scraps one-year LLM course, proposes introduction of new entrance exam

After the entrance exam is introduced, students who want to pursue Masters in Law will be required to submit the score of their admission test to register in relevant universities along with other required documents

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has sought to abolish the one-year Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) course in the country from the next academic session. The programme was introduced in the year 2013.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, a notification issued by BCI Legal Education (Post Graduate, Doctoral, Executive, Vocational, Clinical and other Continuing Education) Rules, 2020 stated that the postgraduate course in law leading to Master's degree (LLM) has to be of two years. The course should be spread over four semesters.

Also, it is mandatory for candidates applying for admission into LLM to have qualified in three-year or five-year LLB.

The rules will come into effect from the date notified by the Bar Council of India.

It further mentioned that the admission to LLM programme will be held through the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test in Law (PGCETL) which will be conducted by the BCI.

As for LLM obtained from a foreign university, it shall only be considered to be equivalent to LLM obtained in India only if it is taken after obtaining the LLB degree from any foreign or Indian University which is equivalent to the recognised LLB degree in India. Thus, one-year LLM obtained from any foreign university will not be considered to be equivalent to Indian LLM degree.

As per India Legal, the rules also stated the conditions to be satisfied to offer an LLM course including student-teacher ratio not more than 1:10. The number of students in each branch of the specialisation needs to be 20, subject to a maximum of 50 students overall in the LLM program of the institution.

Till the time BCI provides details about the PGCETL, all the law universities have been asked to follow their regular admission process.

After the entrance exam is introduced, students who want to pursue Masters in Law will be required to submit the score of their admission test to register in relevant universities along with other required documents proving educational qualifications.

As per NDTV, the new postgraduate programme course based on PGCETL is expected to commence from September. The dates for PGCETL have not yet been released.

undefined