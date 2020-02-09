You are here:
Banned outfit JKLF calls for strike on Afzal Guru's death anniversary; FIR registered from attempting to 'incite violence' in Jammu and Kashmir

India Press Trust of India Feb 09, 2020 11:45:19 IST

  • The police have registered a case against banned JKLF for allegedly attempting to disturb law and order situation in Kashmir

  • The JKLF had called for a strike on 9 February and 11 February to mark the death anniversaries of Afzal Guru and JKLF founder respectively

Srinagar: The police have registered a case against banned JKLF for allegedly attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in Kashmir.

Representational image. PTI

"Police has taken cognizance of the activities of banned organisation JKLF for their attempts to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the Valley," a police spokesman said.

He said the affiliates of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the Valley have circulated statements calling for violence in the forthcoming days and are propagating the messages and activities of an unlawful organisation.

"Such activities deteriorate the law and order situation and lead to violence. Accordingly, police have registered a case under relevant sections at Kothibagh Police Station," he added.

The spokesman said further investigation into the matter is on.

The JKLF had called for a strike on 9 February and 11 February to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat respectively.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 11:45:19 IST

