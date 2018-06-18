You are here:
Banned Naga militant outfit NSCN(K) claims responsibility for ambush with Assam Rifles in Nagaland

India Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 15:58:58 IST

Kohima: The NSCN(K), a banned Naga militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for Sunday's ambush with an Assam Rifles patrol party in Nagaland. In a statement on Monday, the outfit claimed that six security personnel were killed on the spot and an equal number injured in the attack.

An Assam Rifles official had said on Monday that two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in the ambush by the Naga insurgents near Aboi in Mon district. The Assam Rifles personnel who died on the spot were identified as Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak, the official had said.

PRO to Assam Rifles' Inspector General Major Vincent Patton reiterated on Monday that two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while four of them were critically injured and undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Jorhat. The NSCN(K) had abrogated a 14-year-old ceasefire with the Centre in 2015.


