Banks to remain shut for public dealing from 27 March to 4 April; check calendar here

In Patna, services will also remain shut on 30 March as bank employees get a two-day Holi break in the city

Public and private banks across the country are going to remain closed for over six days in the last week of March and the first week of April.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, the banking services will be suspended from 27 March to 4 April. In between, banks will operate only for two days - 30 March and 3 April.

From 27 to 29 March, banks will be closed due to the fourth Saturday and the festival of Holi, which falls on Monday. While on 31 March, the services will remain suspended due to the end of the financial year.

Check out the days between 27 March and 4 April when banks will remain closed for public:

March 27: Fourth Saturday

28 March: Sunday

29 March: Holi

31 March: Last day of the financial year

1 April: Bank closing of accounts

2 April: Good Friday

4 April: Sunday

According to the calendar, bank employees work on 1 April which is a closing day. However, customers will not be able to access the branches. People who have any urgent work are suggested to either complete it this week till 26 March or wait till 3 April.

Since some states do not observe bank holidays, the availability of services may vary for specific regions.

In Patna, services will also remain shut on 30 March as bank employees get a two-day Holi break in the city. Hence, the services will be inaccessible to the customers for four consecutive days in Patna.

All over the country, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays apart from four Sundays and two Saturdays, as per the calendar.