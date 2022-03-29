Banks to remain shut for 15 days in April; check complete list here

It is to be noted that while lenders across India will be closed on some of the bank holidays, the others will be observed only in certain regions

Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in the month of April this year. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays as well as bank holidays which are listed on the holiday calendar list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Customers need to keep the bank holidays in mind before planning any banking work. It is to be noted that while lenders across India will be closed on some of the bank holidays, the others will be observed only in certain regions. Online banking services will continue to remain functional on all bank holidays.

According to the RBI, here is the list of banking holidays in the month of April:

1 April: Banks all across the country, except in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla, will be closed on account of Yearly Closing of Bank Account

2 April: Lenders will be shut in Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Telangana on account of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

3 April: Banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.

4 April: Lenders will be closed in Jharkhand due to Sarhul.

5 April: Banks will be closed in Telangana due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday.

9 April: Lenders will be shut all across India as it is the second Saturday of the month.

10 April: Banks will remain closed as it is a Sunday.

14 April: Banks all over India, except for Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh will be shut due to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

15 April: Except for Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be shut all over India due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

16 April: Lenders will be closed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu.

17 April: Lenders will be closed all over India as the day is a Sunday.

21 April: Banks will be shut in Agartala due to Garia Puja.

23 April: Banks will be closed due to it being the fourth Saturday of the month.

24 April: Banks will continue to be closed as it is a Sunday.

29 April: Lenders will be shut In Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.

The RBI places holidays under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks’ Closing of Accounts and Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act categories.