With holidays coming up, banks in some cities will remain closed on Thursday, 13 May and in others on Friday, 14 May.

In Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur and Jammu, banks will remain closed today on 13 May on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

On Friday, 14 May banks will not be functional in several cities on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Eid Eid-ul-Fitr, Basava Jayanti or Akshaya Tritiya.

These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

However, banks will remain open on Saturday, 15 May in all the cities as there are no holidays in the RBI list. Customers can visit their bank branch on Saturday if they would like to avail any banking services.

Other upcoming holidays in the month of May for all the banks are:

16 May: Sunday

22 May: Fourth Saturday of the month

23 May: Sunday

30 May: Sunday

Banks in cities including Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will be closed on Wednesday, 26 May because of Buddha Purnima.

There are 12 holidays in the month of May including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Previously, banks in some cities were closed on 1 May to mark the occasion of Maharashtra Day/May Day (Labour Day).

On Friday, 7 May, banks in Jammu and Srinagar were closed due to Jumat-ul-vida which is the last Friday of Ramzan. Banks in these two cities were closed on Monday, 10 May for the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr.