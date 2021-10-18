This month, a total of 21 bank holidays will be observed, according to RBI guidelines. These include festivals and weekends

Banks across the country will be closed for six days this week starting today, 18 October, according to Reserve Bank of India guidelines. Customers are advised to plan their visits to the bank in accordance with the bank holiday schedule.

Here is the list of bank holidays starting today, 18 October:

18 October: Banks will be shut in Guwahati, Assam, on the occasion of Kali Bihu.

19 October: Banks will be closed in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Belapur, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kanpur, Jammu, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

20 October: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla and Agartala due to Valmiki Jayanti.

22 October: In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed as it is the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

23 October: Banks will remain closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

24 October: Banks will remain closed on account of the day being a Sunday.

Apart from these days, there are two other upcoming bank holidays. Banks will remain closed in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion of Accession Day (26 October). On 31 October, banks across the country will remain shut on account of it being a Sunday.

This month, a total of 21 bank holidays will be observed, according to the RBI guidelines. These include festivals and weekends. Online facilities, ATMs and branchless operations will remain functional during the holidays, while customers will have to wait to conduct other functions at banks.

Furthermore, some of the holidays will be marked in specific areas only, while other would be marked across the country. This means that the bank holidays are not uniform.

The RBI releases the list of bank holidays under the categories of holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.