Banks to be closed for 17 days in November 2021; check complete list here

Banking customers should note that the bank holidays will differ in various states and will not be observed by all the banking companies.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in the month of November, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

In the list, the RBI has mentioned the dates when the banking operations will remain shut, while online banking services and activities will continue to function. Meanwhile, banking customers should note that the bank holidays will differ in various states and will not be observed by all the banking companies. Furthermore, banking holidays also depend on the festivals that are being observed in specific states.

For the unversed, RBI decides its holidays under three acts including Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Below is the complete list of bank holidays for the month of November 2021:

1 November- Banks to remain closed in Bengaluru and Imphal on account of Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut.

3 November- Banks to remain closed in Bengaluru only due to Naraka Chaturdashi.

4 November- Banks will remain closed in all the cities except Bengaluru due to Deepavali/Kali Puja/ Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan).

5 November- Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Gangtok, Jaipur and Nagpur on the occasion of Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Puja/ Diwali (Bali Pratipada).

6 November- Lenders to remain shut in Kanpur, Lucknow, Gangtok, Imphal and Shimla due to Laxmi Puja/Deepavali/Ningol Chakkouba/ Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti.

7 November- Bank will remain shut on account of the day being a Sunday.

10 November- Banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja/ Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya).

11 November- Banks will remain closed in Patna on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

12 November- Lenders will remain closed in Shillong due to the Wangala festival.

13 November- Banks will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month.

14 November- Banks will remain shut as it is a Sunday.

13 November- Banks will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month. 14 November- Banks will remain shut as it is a Sunday. 19 November- Banks will remain shut in Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on the occasion of Karthika Purnima/ Guru Nanak Jayanti.

21 November- Lenders will remain closed as it is a Sunday.

22 November- Banks will remain shut in Bengaluru due to Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

23 November: Banks to remain closed in Shillong for Seng Kutsnem.

27 November- Lenders will remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

28 November: Banks will remain closed as it is a Sunday.

If you’re planning to visit your bank branch in the month of November for any important work, then make sure you know the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.