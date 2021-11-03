Bank refuses to let LGBTQ couple open joint account, backtracks after social media outcry
Axis Bank had launched its ComeAsYouAre charter on 6 September on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s judgment that deemed Section 377 illegal
Even after LGBTQ+ relationships were decriminalised in the country in 2018, people from the community still have to face severe hardships to gain even a modicum of acceptance. Such an incident happened recently with a bank refusing to open joint savings account for an LGBT couple.
The incident was brought to light by a Twitter user recently. The user and her partner went gone to Axis Bank to open an account due to the recent ComeAsYouAre charter announced by the bank. To the shock of the user, the experience did not go smoothly.
Firstly, the user and her partner were mistaken for business partners and advised to open a “current joint account” by the branch employees. When the user clarified that she was in a same-sex relationship, she was told that a savings account is possible only in the case of family members or blood relations.
She was also asked to prove that she was in a relationship. The user was firmly told that opening a joint savings account would not be possible. When she questioned the employees about the bank launching the policy without giving any proper training to its workers, she was told the policy was launched only a short while ago.
The incident caught the attention of other people on the Internet, with many lambasting the bank for the difference between its policies and actions.
Some users also reported similar experiences with the bank.
However, the incident did have a positive ending. In an update, the user said that she was contacted again by Axis Bank and called into the branch.
The bank assured her and her partner of rolling out more LGBTQ+ friendly policies soon and also helped them open a joint account. The woman added that she did not have to sign any documents to prove her relationship while completing the banking formalities.
Axis Bank had launched its ComeAsYouAre charter on 6 September on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s judgment that deemed Section 377 illegal. The policy, which came into effect on 20 September this year, was to promote inclusion, diversity, and equity among the customers and employees of the bank.
also read
Amazon deliveryman in Florida fired after video of woman emerging from his van goes viral
Amazon said that the driver is no longer associated with the company, adding that the scene in the video is not a reflection of 'the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers'
Love all: Social media gushes over video of Rafael Nadal playing point with 97-year-old opponent
Nadal and Ukrainian tennis player Leonid Stanislaskyi recently played a point at the 35-year-old Spanish legend’s Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain
YouTuber takes problem solving to new heights, rents helicopter to solve viral Physics question
The YouTuber rented a helicopter to find the answer to a question that appeared on the 2014 US Physics Olympiad team qualifying exam