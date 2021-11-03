Axis Bank had launched its ComeAsYouAre charter on 6 September on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s judgment that deemed Section 377 illegal

Even after LGBTQ+ relationships were decriminalised in the country in 2018, people from the community still have to face severe hardships to gain even a modicum of acceptance. Such an incident happened recently with a bank refusing to open joint savings account for an LGBT couple.

The incident was brought to light by a Twitter user recently. The user and her partner went gone to Axis Bank to open an account due to the recent ComeAsYouAre charter announced by the bank. To the shock of the user, the experience did not go smoothly.

Firstly, the user and her partner were mistaken for business partners and advised to open a “current joint account” by the branch employees. When the user clarified that she was in a same-sex relationship, she was told that a savings account is possible only in the case of family members or blood relations.

She was also asked to prove that she was in a relationship. The user was firmly told that opening a joint savings account would not be possible. When she questioned the employees about the bank launching the policy without giving any proper training to its workers, she was told the policy was launched only a short while ago.

The incident caught the attention of other people on the Internet, with many lambasting the bank for the difference between its policies and actions.

Some users also reported similar experiences with the bank.

However, the incident did have a positive ending. In an update, the user said that she was contacted again by Axis Bank and called into the branch.

The bank assured her and her partner of rolling out more LGBTQ+ friendly policies soon and also helped them open a joint account. The woman added that she did not have to sign any documents to prove her relationship while completing the banking formalities.

Axis Bank had launched its ComeAsYouAre charter on 6 September on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s judgment that deemed Section 377 illegal. The policy, which came into effect on 20 September this year, was to promote inclusion, diversity, and equity among the customers and employees of the bank.