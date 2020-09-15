Bank of India recruitment 2020: Online application for 214 vacancies begins tomorrow; apply at bankofindia.co.in by 30 Sep
Bank of India recruitment 2020: Applicants will be selected on the basis on online test followed by group discussion and/or personal interviews
Bank of India recruitment 2020 | Bank of India (BoI), a public sector bank (PSU), is inviting applications to fill 214 vacancies across different positions. The application process will start on 16 September. Eligible and willing applicants can submit their candidature online at bankofindia.co.in by 30 September.
The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 79 posts of Credit Officers, 60 Credit Analyst, 30 IT (Fintech), 12 IT (Data Analyst), 10 Tech Appraisal, 9 Risk Manager, 8 IT (Info. Security), 4 Economist, and 2 Statistician.
According to a report by Careers 360, the minimum age limit of candidates applying for the posts should be 20 years as of 1 September 2020.
Candidates belonging to general and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while those from SC/ ST and PwD categories will be required to pay Rs 175.
Applicants will be selected on the basis on online test followed by group discussion and/or personal interviews.
A report by The Indian Express said online exam will have 175 questions and candidates will be getting a consolidated time of 150 minutes to answer. There will be 50 questions each from the English language and general awareness with reference to the banking industry. The remaining 75 questions will be from the professional knowledge section.
There will be one mark for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Candidates who will be selected for junior management Grade Scale - I will be paid up to Rs 42,020 per month, for Grade Scale-II the monthly salary will be up to Rs 45,950. For those selected for Grade Scale III and IV will be getting monthly remuneration of up to Rs 51,490 and Rs 59,170 respectively.
For further details on Bank of India recruitment 2020 click here
