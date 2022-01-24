Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Applications invited for 220 posts; check details, direct link here

The nature of employment of these vacancies is a contractual engagement for a period of 5 years with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for Sales and Distribution professionals for various positions in its MSME Vertical and Tractor Loan Vertical. The last date for submission of application forms is 14 February, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the vacancies through the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.in/.

Procedure to apply for the posts is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

-Go to the Careers Tab and click on Current Opportunities

-Click on link that reads, ‘Recruitment for various Positions in MSME Department on Contract Basis’

-Duly fill the application form, upload the relevant documents and pay the mentioned fee

-Submit the filled form and keep a copy of the submitted form to use in the future

Direct link to apply for vacancies is here.

As per the official notice available on the website, the last date for payment of application fees is 14 February. Applicants who belong to the General/EWS/OBC category have to pay a sum of Rs 600 and those who belong to SC/ST/PwD and women category have to pay Rs 100 as their application fee.

The nature of employment of these vacancies is a contractual engagement for a period of 5 years with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank.

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. For further details, candidates can refer to the official notice given on the website.

The recruitment drive by Bank of Baroda is being carried out to fill a total of 220 posts from which 40 vacancies are for Assistant Vice President MSME-Sales, 50 posts are reserved for Senior Manager MSME-Sales, 30 for Senior Manager MSM-Sales CV/CME Loans, 40 for Manager MSME-Sales and 15 for Senior Manager MSME-Sales FOREX (Export/Import Business) among others.