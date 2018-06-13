Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 600 probationary officer posts, apply before 2 July

The Bank of Baroda recruitment process for 600 vacancies for the posts of probationary officer in Junior Management Grade/ Scale-I via 9 months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course has begun. Candidates can check updates on the official Bank of Baroda website bankofbaroda.co.in.

The last date to apply online for the BOB Manipal PO post is 2 July, The Times of India reported. The tentative date of exam date of BOB Manipal PO is 28 July, 2018.

According to News 18, the applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree with first class in engineering or technology in mechanical engineering from a recognised university. The applicants must be between 28 to 31 years as on the date of the closing of the advertisement.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda posts:

– Visit the official Bank of Baroda website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in

– Click on ‘Careers’ section on the home page

– Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’

– First, register yourself

– Login with required credentials

– Fill the application form and pay the fee

– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference