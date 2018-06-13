You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 600 probationary officer posts, apply before 2 July

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 17:25:36 IST

The Bank of Baroda recruitment process for 600 vacancies for the posts of probationary officer in Junior Management Grade/ Scale-I via 9 months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course has begun. Candidates can check updates on the official Bank of Baroda website bankofbaroda.co.in.

The last date to apply online for the BOB Manipal PO post is 2 July, The Times of India reported. The tentative date of exam date of BOB Manipal PO is 28 July, 2018.

According to News 18, the applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree with first class in engineering or technology in mechanical engineering from a recognised university. The applicants must be between 28 to 31 years as on the date of the closing of the advertisement.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda posts:

– Visit the official Bank of Baroda website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in 
– Click on ‘Careers’ section on the home page
– Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’
– First, register yourself
– Login with required credentials
– Fill the application form and pay the fee
– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 17:25 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores