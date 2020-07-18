Bank of Baroda invites application for 49 business correspondent supervisors; deadline ends on 31 July
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu
The Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the recruitment of business correspondent supervisors on contractual basis. The last date for submitting the application is 31 July.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 49 vacancies of supervisors in Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the post of supervisors should have knowledge of computers (MS Office, email and internet). They should be the resident of the same districts or adjoining districts where the vacancies are declared and proficient in local language.
There will be no written examination for the recruitment process. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.
A report by The Times of India mentions that applicants should be proficient in reading and writing Gujarati. Those applying should be in the age group of 21-45 years at the time of appointment.
The maximum age for continuation of business correspondent supervisors will be 65 years.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: How to apply for post of supervisors
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda -www.bankofbaroda.in
Step 2: Press the careers tab at the top of the homepage
Step 3: On a new page, click on the link that reads appointment of business correspondent supervisor
Step 4: Read the recruitment document carefully and fill the form, mentioning all the relevant details and attach your photograph
Step 5: Under the enclosure, look for all the documents that you have to send along with your application.
Here's a direct link to download application form - https://www.bankofbaroda.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Business-Correspondent-Supervisor-Advt-14-07-2020.pdf
